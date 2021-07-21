A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a Davenport man after the suspect charged at the law enforcement officer with a knife.
Deputy Sheriff Gregory Streeter, who was not injured, responded to a home on County Road 547 North at about 10:30 p.m. on July 20.
The 911 caller reported that Gilberto Martinez-Nava and his ex-wife had been arguing and he began to choke her. Family members got the woman away from him, but he became increasingly hostile and irrational, and armed himself with a knife, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
As deputies were responding, dispatch relayed information about Martinez-Nava being very agitated and pacing in-and-out of the house. He was described as being suicidal, but also posed a danger to the family.
Streeter arrived at the house at 10:35 p.m. and when he knocked on a side door, it was opened by an elderly woman. Martinez-Nava was behind her.
When Martinez-Nava saw Streeter, he began charging at him while holding the knife. Streeter yelled, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” but Martinez-Nava refused, the report stated. Fearing for his own life and safety, the deputy was forced to shoot at Martinez-Nava.
Martinez-Nava was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Streeter is 27-years old and has been a patrol deputy at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since June of 2019.
“The deputy didn’t choose to shoot Mr. Martinez-Nava…Mr. Martinez-Nava chose to make the deputy shoot him. Our deputy arrived to keep the family safe, which is ultimately what happened…just not the way we wanted,” said Sheriff Grady Judd
This investigation is ongoing.
Per agency protocol, the members involved will be on administrative leave with pay during the initial phase of the investigation.