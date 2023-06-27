Steve Hunnicutt’s moment has arrived.
Hunnicutt, 60, was named Administrator of the Town of Lake Hamilton last week.
Hunnicutt takes a wealth of knowledge and experience into the role as the town’s second administrator.
He started in Haines City as a code enforcement officer under former Mayor Ann Toney-Deal. Hunnicutt has served the City of Winter Haven as mayor and commissioner. He started in the City of Davenport in code enforcement before moving up to assistant city manager under City Manager Kelly Callihan.
Through it all, Hunnicutt strove to learn more about local government, make connections and be there for the residents of the community.
Hunnicutt made the most of his time with the Florida League of Cities, earning five Home Rule Hero awards for advocating for city residents’ wants and needs.
Hunnicutt has also earned certifications through the Florida City and County Managers Association and the International City/County Management Association.
A thirst to learn everything he could when working in Haines City drove him to build up his resume and meet the public.
“I was very interested in the way the municipal governments worked,” he said. “I wanted to be more involved. If there was an issue in the community or when the budget process is going on, I wanted to be engaged and involved. And I wanted to be involved more with what goes on day to day.”
Hunnicutt, who lives on the outskirts of Winter Haven, spent eight years serving Winter Haven as a commissioner and mayor.
“I got to work both sides,” he said.
He continued his dedication when he worked in Davenport.
“From day one I’ve attended every single commission meeting,” Hunnicutt said.
He also arrives for work every day at 7 a.m. to prepare for phone calls from residents, making them a priority.
He can be seen riding around with Callihan as the two take a hands-on/eyes-on approach to what’s going on in town.
“We’ll stop and help dig a trench if we have to,” Hunnicutt said.
Lake Hamilton Mayor Mike Kehoe and the town council members each prepared 20 questions for Hunnicutt for an interview.
“Everyone was blown away by the way he presented himself and how he answered the questions,” Kehoe said. “I think he will be a great fit for the town.”
“This is the opportunity I’ve been working for since I got involved with Haines City and Kelly has been one of my biggest supporters,” Hunnicutt said.
Hunnicutt knows Lake Hamilton, which has grown from 2,000 residents to a potential of roughly 5,000 residents, will have growing pains.
“That’s the exciting thing,” he said. “They’ve got some stuff going on. I think they just need some good leadership to basically guide them.”
Another difficult task will be saying goodbye to Davenport. Hunnicutt told the Davenport staff he will be leaving on June 23rd.
“It was bittersweet,” Hunnicutt said. “It’s not the job that you like so much. It’s when you connect with the people in the city. That’s what makes it tough.”