Newspapers from around Polk County gathered last Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Polk County Board of County Commissioners meeting to urge commissioners to keep public notices in newspapers, instead of opting to publish them on their own county website and not in the newspapers.
Commissioners voted 3-2 opposing the resolution that would have created the website and the way for the county to publish their own public notices.
Two commissioners wanted to see the resolution pass: Bill Braswell and Rick Wilson.
Braswell said that he is without a doubt “certain that more people have access to the internet than have access to any specific newspaper, not just in this county, but anywhere in the county, 20,000 people a day look at our website.”
He noted “I can’t think of a better place to consolidate information.”
Addressing media coverage of the resolution, Commissioner Neil Combee noted “Let me restate my firm belief that there is nobody on this board that is trying to hide anything.” (This was in response to editorials in most of Polk County’s newspapers speaking to government keeping its business transparent.) He said he admitted he was not a public notice reader, and that he did not subscribe to a newspaper (except what commissioners receive through the county.) He added that “in this day and age,” he reads everything on a computer or an I-pad
Combee said he would like to see more people access the county’s website because the county provides a lot of information that would benefit people.
Combee opposed the resolution, as did Commissioner Dr. Martha Santiago and board chair George Lindsey.
“I just want to say that from the beginning, I was opposed to the county taking the responsibility of putting the public notices on our website,” said Santiago. “We have enough problems as it is having people go on our website to find information of what’s going on.”
Santiago also said that the county’s discussions are not aiming to hide anything from the public, rather, on finding the best efficiency for what is best for the citizens of Polk County.
Commissioner Rick Wilson said that he believed the county could publish the notices “very efficiently,” and said, “I am good with the county doing that – because I am going to tell you this right now – we are not hiding a dang thing.”
Board Chair George Lindsey said that he still gets a newspaper in his driveway every morning and he also reads it online.
“The newspaper puts something in the hands of the people that want to subscribe to it - either in print form or online so they don’t have to be proactive to go find it – it’s put in front of them every day,” he said.
“I think we’ve already spent more time than this issue warrants or that it deserves, and I think that this proposal is a solution looking for a problem.”
Commissioners will revisit the idea in more detail at an upcoming work session.