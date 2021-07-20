During a July 6 Davenport City Commission meeting, City Manager Kelly Callihan said that the city of Davenport broke all-time records for single family home construction in May and again in June.
In May, 95 new homes were built with 84 already having water meters installed.
In June, 125 were built with 96 having new meters.
“These are all records that we continue to break at the growth rate of our city,” Callihan said.
Davenport staff and contractors have already begun drilling toward the Lower Floridan Aquifer so future residents will have sufficient supply, albeit a bit more expensive. Staff are studying water rates now to address costs of population growth.