The City of Haines City and Davenport are working together to open sandbag fill sites Monday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.
The sites will stay open until 8 p.m.
The Haines City sites are at the following locations:
Larry Parrish Baseball Complex, 2401 E. Johnson Ave. and Haines City Public Works, located at 300 N. 5th St.
The site in partnership between Davenport and Haines City is located at Webbs Pharmacy at 2200 South Blvd. W, Davenport (behind the pharmacy).
Davenport will have an additional site at the Lewis Matthews Memorial Sports Complex located at 2220 East Palm St.
A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household. Bag supply is limited to first come, first served.