When you think of Lake Wales, seafood may not come to mind, but Allison and Steve Manwell have got it nailed down and are serving fresh fish, shrimp, crab – you name it.
They opened Melanie’s Seafood Company in March 2020 downtown and didn’t let the pandemic stop them.
They stayed open despite the shut down and provided take out to the locals.
“We survived. The town has been amazing,” says Steve Manwell, who has been in the restaurant business for 20 years.
He was happy he didn’t have to lay off any employees during the pandemic.
He enjoys operating a true “mom and pop” joint where the locals can come and find friends and good food.
JD Alexander stops by Melanie’s two to three days per week.
“He’s one of the hardest working chefs I’ve seen,” says the former senator. “It’s high-quality food with wonderful ingredients. It’s a great group. I’ve been a fan of Steve’s for years.”
Some of the favorite dishes among customers are their fish tacos with fresh corn salsa, Mahi-Mahi reuben, shrimp and grits and crab cakes. Other items on the menu include lobster mac and cheese, clam chowder, burgers and a lobster roll. Customers can also order beer battered shrimp or cod, flounder, duck and ribeye steak.
Melanie’s, which is named after the Manwell’s daughter, has daily lunch and dinner specials and they serve beer and wine.
Lake Wales resident Tracy Britt says his favorite item on the menu is the fish reuben.
“It’s all fresh and not frozen” he explains. “It’s just good, homemade food. And their fried shrimp is also the best.” He takes his employees there for lunch each week and is happy he can support a local business.
And Manwell says he’s not trying to be fancy. The small but warm restaurant at 120 E. Park Ave. needed quite a few renovations including new floors, ceiling, rewiring and plumbing. A big part of what made it a reality was the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency’s Restaurant Incentive Program and Steve and his wife were the first to take advantage of the grant money.
“The impact the program has made to downtown Lake Wales and the community is exactly what we intended; to turn the lights on in downtown after 5 p.m.,” says Lake Wales Main Street Director Karen Thompson. “Restaurants, bars and taprooms bring life to a downtown. They are destinations.”
She emphasizes that downtown needs coffee shops, juice bars, restaurants and more.
“In order to do that, we needed to create an incentive for investors and entrepreneurs,” she says. “We are thrilled and consider the program a slam dunk.”
Manwell says they have cooked seafood all of their lives.
“It’s Florida. It’s what we like and what we are good at cooking.”
He says they receive their seafood fresh from Bar Harbor Seafood in Orlando weekly.
“It’s fresh and cooked well, but not pretentious. We have a little bit of everything,” he added.
Allison Manwell says they’ve been told their shrimp and grits are the best around.
“We have a list of people we call when we are going to have them on the menu,” she says with a smile.
=And the thing that makes the downtown special is the people, she says. “The city is working hard on the downtown and new businesses are coming here.”
The couple does have a few ideas up their sleeves for future projects. But don’t worry, they plan to keep Melanie’s small and quaint. “I like that we know our customers’ names. We can talk to them and they are forever friends,” Steve Manwell says. “We’ve had people say being here is like going to your friend’s house.
“It’s home. We see all walks of life and get to see the really good people of this town.”
Melanie’s Seafood Company is open Monday Noon to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.