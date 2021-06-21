Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for two suspects in two separate incidents; one wanted for second-degree murder, one wanted for attempted murder.
Kelvin Ford, 41, (also known as "Cat Man") is wanted for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
His charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 18 in the Brenda Lane area in unincorporated Auburndale. Around 11 a.m. that morning, Ford shot a man who was sitting in a vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The victim then drove away from Ford, and crashed on Old Dixie Highway. The victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Ford is still at-large.
Also wanted is 49-year-old Tracey Bentley who has a warrant for attempted murder. On June 19, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Demille Road in Polk City due to reports of someone being shot. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a female victim in the living room of the home and had been shot in the head. The victim was transported to an area where she remains in critical condition.
Bentley is still at-large and was last seen in the Demille Road area of Polk City. He was wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans and possibly a green or grey ball cap.
"While these were not random shootings, both Kelvin Ford and Tracey Bentley are armed, and should be considered dangerous. They need to be found and locked up as soon as possible. We ask that if anyone knows where these suspects are, please let us know. Call 911 - or, if you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS," said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.