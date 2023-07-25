Congressman Darren Soto (D-FL-09) was joined by Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL-27) and Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) on Capitol Hill last week as they introduced the Protect Patriot Spouses Act bill.
The Protect Patriot Spouses Act aims to help military families remain together in the United States.
The bill would render military spouses eligible for adjustment to permanent resident status by amending the Immigration and Nationality Act to remove the inadmissibility standard because of an unlawful entry into the United States by the migrant spouse.
It would also allow eligible veteran spouses who have already been removed or voluntarily departed the United States to apply for an immigrant visa from abroad and then become authorized to return to the country while their application is pending.
The bill is in support of the Juarez family, from Davenport, and other military spouses facing deportation.
“In 2018, I joined the Juarez family at the airport on the day of Alejandra’s deportation,” said Soto. “I promised Alejandra and her daughters that we would never stop fighting for them to be reunited. Under the Biden Administration, we were thrilled to see Alejandra receive humanitarian parole and return to Central Florida to be with her family.”
Juarez, who had been a Polk County resident for over 20 years in 2018, was deported from the United States to Mexico.
Her husband, Sgt. Temo Juarez, is an Iraq combat veteran who served in the Marines and the Infantry Regiment of the Army National Guard.
Together, they raised their two American-born daughters, Pamela and Estela, in Davenport.
“Deportations are cruel and inhumane and they tear families apart,” said Alejandra Juarez. “Military families sacrifice so much to serve this country. No service member should have to worry about his or her spouse facing deportation.”
Under the humanitarian parole provision Juarez received from the Biden Administration, she is currently permitted to remain in the country until 2024.
“However, this is only a temporary fix and has left the Juarez family in a state of limbo,” Soto said. “With the Protect Patriot Spouses Act, we will create a permanent solution for Alejandra and other military families in similar situations.”
During the 117th Congress, the Protect Patriot Spouses Act was included as a provision in H.R. 7946, the Veteran Service Recognition Act, which passed the House of Representatives in December of 2022.
“The brave men and women who serve our country and deserve our complete support and protection,” said Salazar. “The spouses and families of those who put their lives on the line to protect us should be honored by a grateful nation, not harmed by our broken immigration system. I am proud to join my colleagues, Representatives Soto and Carbajal, in introducing this critical legislation to protect the families of our war veterans.”
Soto, Alejandra Juarez and Estela Juarez participated in a press conference last week with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to discuss the importance of passing legislation that prevents the deportation and separation of military families.
“The families of our servicemembers deserve our respect for their sacrifice, not deportation,” Carbajal said. “I’m proud to join Congressman Soto to renew this push to keep our brave servicemembers united with their spouses and will continue to work with him and others to find pathways to getting these and other commonsense immigration reforms that repair our broken immigration system signed into law.”