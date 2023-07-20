Tarver creates buzz with meet-and-greet at the Hornet’s Nest

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.