Tarver creates buzz with meet-and-greet at the Hornet’s Nest
BY DONNA FELLOWS-COFFEY
Publisher
Newly named Haines City High School principal Brad Tarver is wasting no time creating a buzz around the campus of his alma mater.
Tarver held a meet-and-greet with Hornet students and their families at the high school’s cafeteria last Tuesday (July 11), with refreshments provided by Kona Ice and Tallulah’s Table by the Sea and signage provided by Progressive Printers.
For those who were unable to attend or haven’t had the chance to talk to Tarver, here’s some excerpts from a recent question-and-answer session between the Four Corners Sun and the new head Hornet in charge:
Are you excited about your new position?
“Absolutely, I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the high school principal in my community,” Tarver said.
Does it make it a bit more special that you’re returning to your alma mater?
“Returning to my alma mater as principal will be a memorable experience as I have a unique perspective on the school’s history and traditions,” said Tarver. “As a former student, I have a valuable understanding of the student experience that makes Haines City High unique.”
Do you think the students will have an easier time with the transition in administration, given that many of them would have been your middle school students?
“It’s possible that students who have been at Boone Middle School during my past administration could find the transition to Haines City Senior High easier because I am a familiar face,” Tarver said. “This could help with relationship building.”
What do you expect will be different between being a principal at the middle school and high school levels?
“As for differences between being a principal at the middle and high school levels, there may be a more comprehensive range of programming or specialized academic options at the high school,” said Tarver. “In addition, the size of the student and staff population tends to be more significant at the high school level.”
Do you think your years as a student at Haines City High School will help mold your leadership style at HCHS?
“Yes, I believe my hears at Haines City High will influence my leadership style, yet, regardless of one’s history within a school community, effective leadership requires strong communication skills, organizational abilities, and creativity in problem-solving, among other things,” Tarver said. “I will continue the vision of ‘All Hornets stick together’ and expand that from the school to the community.”