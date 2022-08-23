Let’s talk about the infamous saw palmetto berry.
With its fan-shaped leaves and sharp, saw-toothed edges, this palm grows in the southeastern United States. The saw palmetto berry is highly sought after by both native animals and humans. Some believe the benefits from the berry extend to urinary and prostate health. And if you do a quick online search, you’ll easily find the saw palmetto berry is marketed to prevent hair loss, reduce acne, increase libido and heaven knows what else.
Whether the berry’s claim to fame is true or not won’t stop some believers from doing whatever it takes to get their hands on them. This makes the demand for saw palmetto berries skyrocket, and the high demand brings out berry rustlers who trespass on private property with one goal – steal saw palmetto berries.
In 2018, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Endangered Plant Advisory Council added the berries to the list of commercially exploited Florida plants to strictly regulate their harvesting and prohibit palmetto pilfering.
Earlier this month, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Crimes deputies arrested four people who drove a truck and utility trailer onto a Polk County middle school campus to steal palmetto berries. The berry bandits did not have a permit or permission to harvest.
To harvest the berries on a specific piece of property, you must have a permit. Just because you obtain a permit doesn’t mean you can go berry picking on someone else’s property, though.
Obtaining a permit is easy and free – just contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-435-7352 or online at https://www.fdacs.gov/ for more information. And just a little friendly reminder: not everything written on the internet about health supplements is true.