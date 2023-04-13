The Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a two vehicle crash in Davenport.
PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a call around 2:36 p.m. today, Thursday, April 13, 2023 reporting a crash that had occurred at the intersection of Ernie Caldwell Blvd. and US 17-92 North. The crash involved a car and a semi-truck.
When first responders arrived on scene they found the driver of the car deceased.
US 17-92 in the area of the crash is closed in both directions during the investigation. Please avoid the area.
We will release more details at a later time.