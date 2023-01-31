Headline: Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce holds annual awards banquet
BY DONNA FELLOWS-COFFEY
Publisher
The Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce held its 44th Annual Awards Banquet Friday evening at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport.
“This is your chamber,” said Executive Director Lana Stripling. “Come and be a part. Be engaged and let’s have some fun.”
The event featured plenty of mingling among the sold out crowd, dinner from The Catering Company of Central Florida and live acoustic entertainment from Kirt Beasley and Sam Trawick.
The chamber selected five inductees to be 2023 additions to the Hall of Fame. Those receiving the honor were Ben W. Graham, Kevin Kitto, Jack Myers, Robert “Bob” Nettleton and Linda Pilkington.
“Every time that I come home to Dundee, I kiss the ground,” said Kitto, who frequently travels internationally, during his acceptance speech.
Myers commented during his acceptance speech that when he came to Haines City, his colleague, Barbara Heddon, made sure that they were active in the chamber and the Rotary Club.
Amber Smith, who coordinates corporate communications for AdventHealth’s Polk Market, accepted the honor on behalf of Pilkington, who passed away in 2017.
“I am accepting this on behalf of the Pilkington family,” Smith said. “I am very honored and humbled to accept this on their behalf. I am so blessed to be able to follow in her footsteps because she has always been a mentor of mine.”
Tommy Addison, last year’s Citizen of the Year recipient, had the honor of presenting this year’s Citizen of the Year award to Samantha Summerlin Tomlinson.
“The recipient this year, I’ve known all my life,” Addison said. “If you know Jackie, Samantha’s mother, you know that the acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree. Being around Samantha, I know that she is passionate about Davenport, Haines City and Polk County.”
In the wake of last October’s hurricane, Tomlinson fed the linemen who were in town trying to restore power for the residents of Davenport.
Tomlinson was not at the banquet due to obligations with the Polk County Youth Fair, but her niece, Chelsea Summerlin, accepted the award on her behalf.
The Four Corners News Sun was honored as the Small Business of the Year, while J&N Stone was honored as the Large Business of the Year.
All former chamber chairs in attendance formed a line as the gavel was ceremoniously passed through the years, ending with outgoing chair Steve Tiner handing the gavel off to Smith, the incoming chair.
“We had a lot going on in 2022,” Tiner said. “Hopefully with everyone’s support, that can continue in 2023.”
Smith spoke both of history and of progress.
“I am so blessed and honored to be the 2023 chair for our amazing chamber of commerce,” said Smith. “Looking back at the names (of former chairs), there have been so many names that were mentors of mine. I am so excited to see the things that we are going to accomplish this year.”
Stripling then thanked the room full of business and municipal leaders for their support.
“Thank you for being a part of the chamber,” Stripling said. “You make us who we are. Help us grow. Come grow with us.”