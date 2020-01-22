HAINES CITY – The 41st Annual Northeast Polk County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will be held Jan. 30 from 6–9 p.m. at the Lake Eva Event Hall.
Each year at the banquet, the chamber announces its Large and Small Businesses of the Year and Citizen of the Year. Also, five honorees will be inducted into its Hall of Fame, created last year. To be inducted, residents must have given at least a decade of service to the community.
This year, the Hall of Fame honorees are Betty White, Hedy Weddington, Francis Vandiver, Tom Broadaway and H.B. “Rob” Robinson.
Last year, the Citizen of the Year was Steve Tiner; Large Business of the Year was the Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center; and the Small Business of the Year was Cielo Baskets.
Last year, the first Hall of Fame inductees were: Paul Senft, Joy Sims, Kermit Sims, Champ Tunno, Roy Tyler, Barbara Heddon, Father Hugh McGlashon, Jr., Janet Smith and Nell Johnson.
Additionally, this year’s executive board will be introduced at the banquet. The members include Stacy Stokes (Centerstate Bank), Chairman; Ellen McCarter (Citizen’s Bank and Trust), Secretary; Yarisa Bonet (Fibrofit Wellness Institute), Treasurer; and Teresa Connell (State Farm), Chair-Elect.
The outgoing executive board will be thanked for their service over the past year. They include: Bonet, Chair; Karen Tiner (Ameriprise Financial Advisors) Past Chair and Secretary; McCarter, Treasurer; and Stokes, Chair-Elect.
“The event is a great opportunity to celebrate the people who do so much for our community,” said Lana Stripling, the President of the Northeast Polk County Chamber of Commerce. “This is a semi-formal event, so it’s fun to get dressed up too.”
The event is $40 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance. The Texas Cattle Company will cater the buffet dinner.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, email info@northeastpolkchamber.com or call 863-422-3751.