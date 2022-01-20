The Northeast Polk Chamber's 43rd Annual Awards Banquet will be Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tom Fellows Community & Event Center, 207 North Blvd. West, Davenport.
RSVP is required by Friday, Jan. 21. Cost to attend is $45 per person and reserved tables of 8 & 10 are available.
“This is a great event to recognize those folks that have made a contribution to the community” said Lana Stripling, executive director of the Chamber. This event, for the last two years, was held at the Lake Eva Event Center. This year’s event at the Tom Fellows Community & Event Center will showcase this brand-new facility.
The annual event will feature an awards ceremony for the 2021 Small & Large Businesses of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and 2022 Hall of Fame induction, a passing of the gavel ceremony, a catered dinner by Catering Company of Central Florida, entertainment by violinist Gabriel Rodriguez & more.
The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees are Sharon Knowles, Theron Stangry, Andy Riley, Pete & Harriet Rust and Joanna Wilkinson.
Register and pay online at http://ow.ly/xch230s69wW
or email info@northeastpolkchamber.com to RSVP and be invoiced. No payments will be taken at the door.
Current sponsors are: Premium Sponsors: city of Haines City, City of Davenport. Presenting Sponsors: AdventHealth, Citizens Bank & Trust, Jarrett Gordon Ford Davenport, Mahalak Auto Group, Polk State College, Proflex, SouthState Bank.
Awards Sponsors: Balmoral Resort Florida, Duke Energy, Miracle Toyota, Orlando Health, PENNONI.
Sponsorships are still available. Call the Chamber for Sponsorship information at 863-422-3751.