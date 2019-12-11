DAVENPORT – Northeast Polk County’s much-anticipated relief high school is one step closer to realization.
Last week, on Dec. 4, a groundbreaking ceremony was held signifying the beginning of construction of the school that will serve an estimated 2,500 students.
The $85 million facility will be built on 63 areas along County Road 547, adjacent to the Davenport School of the Arts, in the Loughman area. It is expected to be ready to open for the 2021-22 school year.
Additional schools — particularly elementary schools — are popping up all around northeast Polk, as a result of the steady and significant increase in population. The other two public high schools in the area — Haines City and Ridge Community — are overcrowded and will benefit from the new school, according to Polk County Public School officials.
“The main reason for building the high school is to provide enrollment relief to Ridge Community and Haines City High Schools,” said Kyle Kennedy, a spokesperson for Polk County Public Schools. “The objective is to decrease their utilization — student enrollment versus capacity — to 85 percent.”
Currently, Ridge Community is operating at 125 percent of its capacity and Haines City is at 109 percent of its capacity.
Once completed, students will have about 100 rooms to move around in within the 351,499 square-foot facility, which will be three-stories tall.
PCPS staff say the school will offer programs in fine arts, hospitality and hotel management, technology, computer modeling and gaming.
“Twenty-first century design with everything upgraded, including technology and safety and security,” said Angela Usher, PCPS’s Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations, describing plans for the building.
The school, which is still unnamed, is being built using money raised from impact fees and through the “Polk Promise” half-cent sales tax that voters renewed in last year’s election.
At the groundbreaking ceremony, PCPS Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd thanked the voters of Polk County.
“There is a chill in the air, which means new things are coming,” Byrd said. “This project is on an aggressive schedule because we know the development is coming.”