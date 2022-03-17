Construction of a new baseball complex at Northeast Regional Park is complete and a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, March 19.
Grand opening festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. Polk County Commission Chair Martha Santiago is scheduled to throw the first pitch following a brief ceremony. The park is located at 50901 U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport.
The $5.6 million project began last year and included the construction of four new baseball fields, a building with restrooms, showers, locker rooms and concession areas.
The expansion of the park had been needed for some time to accommodate the expanding population in that area of the county. The demand on public park facilities is growing and the county is working to meet that demand.
“This is one of the most beautiful sports facilities in one of our fastest growing areas of the county,” Santiago said. “This expansion truly makes the park a centerpiece of the Northeast Polk community.”
The 83-acre park includes six athletic fields, a concession stand, playground, tennis courts, racquetball courts, basketball courts, a boat ramp, special events pavilion, picnic facilities, an exercise trail and a dog park.
“This quad of baseball fields will allow us to put more lucrative events in the northeast corridor of Polk County,” said Mark Jackson, director of Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing. “Other counties have seen and continue to try and duplicate our success. In turn, we must continue to improve both the quantity and quality of our sports venues to stay competitive in the marketplace.”