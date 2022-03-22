A grand opening ceremony was held March 19 in the Four Corners area to celebrate the completion of phase two of Northeast Regional Park.
The 83-acre park includes six athletic fields, a concession stand, playground, tennis courts, racquetball courts, basketball courts, a boat ramp, a special events pavilion, picnic facilities, an exercise trail and a dog park. Phase two construction costs were about $5.6 million.
“On behalf of my fellow commissioners and county employees, we wish you enjoy every day in this new park,” Polk County Board of County Commissioners Board Chair Martha Santiago said.
Santiago, Commissioner Neil Combee and Deputy County Manager Ryan Taylor were honored by getting to throw the first pitches.
About 260 teams from across the country traveled to the Polk County area for the 2022 RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. Many of the games were played at the newly renovated baseball complex in the Four Corners area.
“We love having our RussMatt tournaments and look forward to a long relationship with you,” Santiago said.
Staff and contractors working with Rodda Construction and Chastain Skillman completed phase two construction at the park.
This is the first baseball complex built in Polk County with artificial turf and state of the art LED lighting, Taylor said.
The Four Corners area of Polk County is growing at an extremely fast pace despite the fact that there is very limited water supply options in the area. County leaders are preparing to borrow around $250 million from the federal government to pipe water from the Lake Wales area up to the Four Corners.
The turf will save around 11 million gallons of water per year, Taylor said.
“This is one fine facility,” Combee said.
The park is located at 50901 U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport.
“This quad of baseball fields will allow us to put more lucrative events in the northeast corridor of Polk County,” said Mark Jackson, the director of Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing. “Other counties have seen and continue to try and duplicate our success. In turn, we must continue to improve both the quantity and quality of our sports venues to stay competitive in the marketplace.”