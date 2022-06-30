Our wonderful Mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Rote - alias “Betty Boop” and “Easter Bunny” got her angel wings on June 27, in Winter Haven to escape the horrendous disease of Alzheimer’s and be set free.
She was a dedicated wife to Anthony “Tony” Rote (who returned that dedication in the love and care he gave her for so many years after she became ill) and beloved mother of Kelly Rote, Toni Sheppard (Jerry) and Lisa Radney (Randy) and Grandmother of Tori Sheppard, Tara Hall (Justin) and Sean Radney. Betty and Tony also had a son, Harry Donald Rote, who died shortly after birth. Betty is survived by several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Born in Bradford, PA, on July 11, 1937, the only child of Harry Donald Foote and Ruth Eleanor (Foote) Sampson, Betty was also the cherished granddaughter of Anna and Charles Jones and Elizabeth and Frank Foote.
She was a Registered Nurse (until she retired to be a stay-at-home mom to her daughters), loved Elvis, Daytona Beach, Las Vegas and Diet Pepsi, and had many friends, including lifelong best friends Patricia “Nunie” Pascarella and Shirley Felty, and their families. Betty raised “three good girls” as she liked to brag to anyone who would listen.
Her three grandchildren were robbed by Alzheimer’s disease of knowing just how special their grandmother was - and would have been to them - and she, in turn, was robbed of seeing them grow into the terrific young adults they are today.
Betty’s family sends a heartfelt “Thank You” to the wonderful owners and staff members at Wedgewood of Winter Haven, the best assisted living facility Betty could have ever wished for, and all the wonderful staff members of the several hospice organizations that cared for Betty over many years. No service is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that if you would like to honor Betty’s memory, please make a donation to the organization of your choice in her name.