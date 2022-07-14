Gary Harper Morris passed away July 4, 2022, in Wakonda, South Dakota.
Gary was born December 14, 1955, in Monticello, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Berrien Edward (Knott) and Mary Helen Morris. He leaves behind his wife Angie Morris, and his two children, Gage and Gentry Morris, now living in Wakonda SD. Gary also leaves behind 2 brothers, Ed Morris of Bartow FL and Hubert Morris of Auburndale FL; 2 sisters, Cindy (Russ) Varney of Thonotosassa FL and Cecelia (Bob) Beckner of Bartow FL; nieces, Erin Morris Payne (Ryan), Megan Morris, Kimberly Dease Taczak Sheridan, and Kathryn Dease (James) Slaton; nephews, Brian Morris (Laura), Adam (Chelsea) Varney; many other loving family members and loving friends.
Gary deeply loved his family and friends. Gary attended Bartow Senior High School where he graduated class of 1973. He played for the Dixie Youth Baseball League, was the catcher for the Bartow High School Baseball Team and was involved in other Bartow High School team sports.
After graduation Gary worked as a lineman for the City of Bartow Electric Department. He further developed his career with the City of Lakeland Electric Department, where he retired after 20 years to move to SD with his family, where they added his daughter Gentry to their family. Gary had a calling to be kind and generous anytime or anywhere he could.
Gary remained active in his community much of his adult life, for a time coaching Dixie Youth Baseball and playing fast pitch softball.
He endeavored to help youths benefit from life’s lessons learned in team sports. Gary and Angie enjoyed family camping and road trips to National Parks and special attractions in the U.S.
He attended a Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida; and in Wakonda, South Dakota. Gary’s love as a lineman called him to come out of retirement in 2008 to become a Powerline Instructor with Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon Iowa, until he retired (again) in 2019. For 12 years, Gary took pride in training his students to be the safest and best lineman each could be, assisting in placing them in positions in their careers throughout America, and following through by helping them to relocate whenever possible.
We miss Gary. Our family is at Peace as we know he is at rest with our parents in God’s Eternal Love. A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary at 11:30 a.m., Friday August 12 at First Baptist Church of Bartow, 410 E Church St, Bartow, FL 33830.
Gary’s favorite foundations for donations are Highline Heroes Foundation C/O Tracy Moore, 5235 Paul Brown Rd, Lakeland Florida 33810--for more information tracy@highlineheroes.com or contact Tracy @ 863-393-4317; also, the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarship Fund, 920 Belmont Avenue, Mulberry, Florida, 33860-9154. Flowers will be received at the First Baptist Church of Bartow on Thursday August 11th between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.