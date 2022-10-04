Janice E. Blake, 88 Janice (Burrill) Blake passed away unexpectedly at her home in Winter Haven, FL on September 8, 2022.
Jan was born in Westbrook Maine on January 12, 1934 to Alice (Dupee) Burrill. After graduating from Falmouth High School in 1952, Jan went to work as bank teller. In 1953 she married Howard Blake, moved to Bangor and together they had 5 children. By 1962 Jan was a single mother.
Jan was also an avid hunter and angler. Both skills ultimately provided Jan with a means to support her family.
During the 60’s and 70’s Jan worked as a Registered Maine Guide and managed sporting camps in Labrador for Norman Hathaway. At Unity College, Jan taught a course in survival skills.
Later, she made a career for herself in the world of specialty advertising. She loved advertising and sold everything from pens and calendars to elaborate executive gifts to businesses all over Maine. Jan was member of the Universalist Church.
She was the first woman to serve as Vice President of the Penobscot County Conservation Association. She served as president in both Tuesday Forum and the Sunkhaze Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
She was a proud supporter and member of The Chamber of Commerce, The Penobscot Salmon Club, The Veazie Salmon Club, The Eddington Salmon Club, Business and Professional Women’s Club, Women in Advertising Group, The Atlantic Salmon Commission and The Sportsman Alliance of Maine. Jan loved to travel and visited Central America, Sweden, Iceland, and parts of Europe. She loved Newfoundland and Labrador but without a doubt her favorite place of all was fishing along the rivers of Maine.
Jan loved to share stories of her adventures which will live on in the hearts of countless friends and relatives. Jan is survived by her son Richard Blake and his wife Lois of Mesa, AZ, daughter Sandra Blake of Hallowell, Maine, twins Kevin Blake and his wife Kathy of Revere, MA and Kimball Blake and his wife Donna of Knoxville, TN, daughter Pam (Blake) Chamberlain and her husband Todd of Brewer, Maine. She is also survived by ten grandchildren Melonie (Blake) Schwartz, Elliott Decker, Morgan Decker, Phillip Blake, Shelley (Blake) Sargent, Amanda Chamberlain, Sean Blake, Abby (Johnson) Fessenden, William Curran, Priscilla Blake and 14 great grandchildren. Jan’s remains will be buried alongside her mother’s at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth Maine. A celebration of life for friends and family will be announced at later date. Donations in memory of Jan Blake may be sent to the Penobscot County Conservation Association P.O. Box 605 Brewer, ME 0 4 4 1 2 . M e s s a g e s a n d memories may be shared at Legacy.com.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.