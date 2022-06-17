John Vees Blattner Jun 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Vees Blattner, 79, of Auburndale, passed away June 7, 2022. He is survived by his son and loving family. Gilley’s Family Cremation, 863-875-9079. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Four Corners News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Polk Forward Polk Forward May 25, 2022 Polk Forward Polk Forward Apr 20, 2022 Polk Forward Polk Forward Mar 23, 2022