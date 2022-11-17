Jovanna Alfonso, 49, of Haines City, passed away 10-17-2022. She is survived by her husband, Lazaro, and loving family. Gilley’s Family Cremation, 863-875-9079
Trending Articles
Latest e-Edition
Four Corners Weather
Right Now
64°
Sunny
- Humidity: 40%
- Cloud Coverage: 26%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:50:07 AM
- Sunset: 05:32:32 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.