Larry Fuehrer passed away 8-25-23.
He is survived by his loving Family
and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 31, 2023 @ 1:05 pm
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.