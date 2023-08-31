Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.