Mr. Terry N. Tyson, age 70 of Homosassa, Florida, died Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Lecanto, Florida.
He was born September 27, 1951 in Bartow, Florida, son of Raymond and Vermell (Mathis) Tyson. Terry attended Bartow High School and lived much of his young adult life in Bartow before moving to Gainesville and then ultimately to Key West.
Terry retired after working in management for Dollar Car Rental in Key West, FL for 20-plus years. After retirement, he drove a taxi there before moving to Homosassa 6 years ago. For the last five years, Terry served as the administrator for the Crystal River Moose Lodge. Terry loved people and because he had the “gift of gab” he never met a stranger. He also had a passion for gambling and could sit for hours at the blackjack table. This took him on many excursions to both Las Vegas and Biloxi, MS over the years, and many times his patience would pay off in coming home with full pockets. Terry was a stubborn, strong, no-nonsense type of man who loved his God and his family very much. Preceding Terry in death were his parents, Raymond and Vermell Tyson, and brothers Eric Tyson, Larry Tyson and Mike Tyson. Surviving him are his companion and special friend, Ruth Holliday of Homosassa, his three children: Teresa Oxendine (Chris) of Rutherfordton, NC, Trisha Tyson-Fannin of Georgetown, KY, and Raymond Tyson II of Orient, OH. Also, siblings Richard Tyson of Bartow, FL, Kaye DeLoach (Ernie) of Big Pine Key, FL, and Sharon Street (Vance) of Plant City, FL, eight grandchildren, Joshua Watson, Tiffany Belvin (Jesse), Caleb Watson, Matthew Fannin, Braden Fannin, Riley Fannin, Makayla Lewis, Jordan Tyson, Jasmine Brooks and two great grandchildren Kennedi Griffitt and Kensleigh Lewis. Anyone who knew him knew that Terry loved life, and so we will celebrate his life on July 23 at First Thonotosassa Missionary Baptist Church in Thonotosassa, FL at 11 a.m. All who knew are welcome.