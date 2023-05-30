Tiffany Preciado passed away 5-21-23.
She is survived by her loving Family
and friends.
Gilley’s Family Cremation
863-875-9079
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 30, 2023 @ 4:41 pm
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.