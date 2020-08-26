CLERMONT – When the opportunity to open an Irish pub presented itself, it seemed like fate. After all, the couple had been in the restaurant business for most of their adult lives and both sides of the family could be traced back to the Emerald Isle.
So, they took a day trip, driving up from their home just north of Key West, to see the prospective business in the southeast Lake County portion of Four Corners.
“I didn’t know where Clermont was,” recalled Pat Greeley, co-owner of Mickey Finn’s Irish Pub. “I asked if it was in New Jersey.”
Pat said that day she fell in love with the area’s picturesque fields, rolling hills and meandering livestock, so they purchased the restaurant, named it Mickey Finn’s Irish Pub — after a parrot they once owned — and got to work setting it up.
That was December. By March, they were ready to open the doors to the place that is oh-so authentically Irish.
“All the tables and chairs were made in Ireland and brought over 15 years ago by the original owners. The bar itself, back bar and bar stools are all authentic,” Pat described. “Everything is very woody.”
With all the details handled, the couple welcomed their first customers on March 13 — and, one week later, they were forced to close. COVID-19 had come and the timing couldn’t have been worse.
“We thought it (being closed) was only going to be a week or two,” Pat said.
However, it took about six weeks to receive the go-ahead from the governor to continue with the restaurant’s operations.
“The first week, before COVID, we were busy but it’s hard to get a true sense of what it is going to be once things get back to normal,” Pat said. “Now, it depends on what is aired on the television news (about the pandemic) whether we are busy or not.”
Married for 47 years, the couple has always worked side-by-side in the restaurants and marinas that they have owned. For 30 years, they were snowbirds from New Jersey, spending the winters in the Keys, until five years ago when they became residents.
Purchasing the restaurant put them both happily back to work. Pat said they are proud of Mickey Finn’s from the top-notch staff to the delicious items on the menu to the various nightly entertainment.
“Guests are always telling me how terrific our staff is,” Pat said.
The Google reviews are glowing of the restaurant overall and often mention the bartenders and wait staff.
Pat said they have a mix of locals and international customers. They have adjusted the items on the menu, adding more American fare, including filet mignon.
“We have the standard Irish fare – shepherd’s pie, fish and chips and we have some American food,” she said.
With Irish ale, fish stew, Yorkshire pudding, and cheese curds on the menu, the Google reviews often mention delicious, authentic food.
Pat said that these days restaurants have to try a bit harder, so the couple has a different form of entertainment every night. Although COVID-19 is making things tough right now, the couple remains optimistic.
“We just jump in and keep going. Of course, we are extremely disappointed – what a year to buy a restaurant,” Pat said. “But. we have faith it will come back.”
Mickey Finn’s Irish Pub is located at 16909 High Grove Boulevard, Clermont — just north of the intersection of U.S. 27 and U.S. 192. Visit them on Facebook to learn more.
Night-by-night festivities
Monday – Trivia Night
Tuesday – Poker Night
Wednesday – Rambling Rovers, Irish Music 7 – 10 p.m.
Thursday – Ladies drink for half-price, 6 – 11 p.m.
Friday – Karaoke with Tim Monasmith
Saturday – Jason and Billy on the fiddle and guitar