In the Bible, 1 John 3:18 says, “Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”
For The Gate Church pastors Jeremy and Heather Clark, showing children to love with actions is something that they’ve been working on all along.
Last school year, with the help of the staff at Davenport Elementary School, The Gate Church’s FULL Ministries outreach program was able to provide backpacks full of food every Friday of the school year to children whose families were determined to be in need of food assistance.
“Last year was 73 backpacks at the highest, but the average was 64,” said Pastor Heather Clark.
The church purchases two backpacks for every child that they serve, so that one can be sent home with the student while the other is getting prepped for the following week. The Gate Church volunteers meet at the church on Wednesday evenings to pack the backpacks for the coming weekend.
Now that school is back in session, the backpack program is again underway.
“We deliver the backpacks on Thursdays and they give them to the kids on Fridays,” she said.
The first delivery of food for the backpacks was August 22. The number of children receiving the backpacks this school year is still being determined.
“It takes them a couple of weeks to see the need, and there is an application process through the guidance office,” Clark said.
Additionally, the church also staffs the Davenport Elementary School food pantry with volunteers every Wednesday, which is sponsored by Baycare and Feeding Tampa Bay.
However, when school was out for the summer, the Clarks and their congregation were concerned that the needs of the families who utilize the pantry during the school year would not be met.
“When school ended, the elementary school was closed this summer, so we opened the drive throughs on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month,” Clark said. “We will continue to do that.”
Now that school is back in session, the drive throughs will continue, and the church will continue to staff the food pantry at the school.
“We’ll be able to do both now,” she said.
However, the Clarks are quick to point out that they’ve only been able to help so many families because of the help that they’ve received from others in the community.
“The only way that we were able to open the one this summer was because we had a huge donation of food from the post office on South Boulevard,” said Clark. “As soon as we used all of that, we got a call from The Freedom Tour out of Lake Wales. They are now allowing us to pick up food and sponsoring our food giveaways. They are also helping us with resources for the backpacks as well, which is a huge blessing for us.”
However, for the Four Corners area pastors, their hearts extend to kids beyond our community’s borders as well.
This summer, the couple traveled to Guatemala.
“We helped to repairs at a school that was already there,” Clark said. “Lighthouse Ministries is the organization there that we helped. It’s elementary through high school all together, but then they have an adult school run through a home. They learn how to read and write and stuff.”
The Clarks joined other missionaries on the seven-day unforgettable experience.
“We repainted,” said Pastor Jeremy Clark. “Everything in Guatemala is outdoors. It was awesome. We did drop ceilings, paint, clean ups and clean outs. We ran a VBS (vacation bible school) for the kids all week. We had activities, arts and crafts, games. Also, the money that we paid to go on the trip provided them the food for the kids for the week. We also helped with kitchen meal prep and clean up. We were able to go up into the villages and do a Sunday service with them and do a day VBS with the kids that were up in that village.”
The school house was an open-air block building with no windows or doors. The children studied outdoors without modern conveniences like air conditioning and smart boards.
Likewise, the food was prepared outside as well. There was no cafeteria, refrigerators or freezers.
The children and adults alike made such an impact on the Clarks that they’ve already made plans to return next summer with a team of 20 from The Gate Church.
“For me, the thing that blew me away was when I found out that the teachers there make $300 American money a month, and they live good with a house with at least one air-conditioned room,” Pastor Jeremy Clark said. “I waste $300 a week.”
That realization prompted the Clark’s into further action.
“What we’re doing, for $300 a month, they can hire another teacher and we can sponsor it,” he said. “Three hundred dollars a month can change somebody’s life.”
The Clarks have challenged the congregation at The Gate Church to do $600 a month so that they can sponsor two teachers for the school located in the city of Flores.
They’re not stopping there though.
“We want to get them a new bus,” said Pastor Jeremy Clark. “They got an old school bus in Alabama years ago from missionaries from Alabama who have been there for 40 years, but it is too heavy to cross the bridge. We’re trying to find them two 15-passenger vans.”
The Clarks hope to be able to ship the vans to Guatemala for the school to use once they are able to secure them.
Both pastors were amazed at the spirit and resolve of those involved with the school.
“It’s amazing,” Pastor Heather Clark said. “They’re so resourceful.”
Her husband agreed.
“We use a red Solo cup once and throw it away,” he said. “They hand wash it and reuse it.”
Closer to home, the Clarks and The Gate Church also recently held a Back-to-School backpack giveaway event at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport to help get area children ready for school.
Isaiah 58:10 reads, “And if you spend yourselves on behalf of the hungry and satisfy the needs of the oppressed, then your light will rise in the darkness, and your night will become like noonday.”
Efforts like these are helping to make that light a little brighter for the children who need it.
The Gate Church is located at 508 U.S. Highway 17-92 in Davenport.