Polk County Clerk & Comptroller Stacy Butterfield is putting the brakes on collection fees – for one day only – as part of Operation Green Light.
During the initiative, customers with suspended driver licenses have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40 percent in additional fees.
Once paid, customers can proceed with the reinstatement of their driver’s license.
Operation Green Light takes place in Polk County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7. For more information, visit https://www.polkcountyclerk.net/.