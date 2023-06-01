"Operation May's Monsters," nabs eight men
An investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes Unit, which focuses on identifying those who possessed and distributed child pornography has announced several arrests.
Eight men were arrested, including a Disney employee, a self-employed boudoir photographer, and employees of major retail chains.
The suspects are facing 1,280 felony charges. The child pornography included thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers, and children being sexually battered, forced to engage in sex acts, or displayed in sexually explicit poses.
"These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen - images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped. Each time one of these monster’s upload and share child pornography, they are feeding a child exploitation pipeline and they are victimizing children over and over again. Parents, this is another stark reminder of why it is important to get all in your child's business when it comes to their gaming stations, cell phones, and other electronic devices." - Grady Judd, Sheriff