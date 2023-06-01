Today

Thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 82F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.