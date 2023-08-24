It’s been nearly 30 years since I graduated high school.
However, I can still clearly remember so many of my first days of school.
I’ve thought a lot this week about Mrs. Bassinger, one of my seventh grade teachers at what was then Daniel Jenkins Middle School. (Side note – you know you’re getting old when the school name, mascot and colors have all changed for multiple schools you attended growing up – but that’s a column for another day.)
She was one of my least favorite teachers that year (that later changed), so of course I had her for three periods. Which means I sat through her first day of school spiel three times that day, which is probably why it is the one that sticks out most clearly in my head.
I recall her standing at her tilted desk in the southeast front corner of the room. She told us that she was going to call roll, and if we preferred to be called any name other than what she called out, for us to tell her that now so that she could notate it in her grade book and learn to recognize us by those names going forward.
While it didn’t apply to me specifically, many of my classmates went by shortened names, middle names or nicknames.
AND IT WAS NO BIG DEAL.
Nobody was hurt. Class wasn’t interrupted. Nobody learned differently. A one-day introduction followed by 179 days of everyone being on the same page.
One of my best friends in high school was Andrea – but I didn’t realize that until our senior year because to me she had always been Vette. Dynametrie was Dyno. Charmaine was Char. Benjamin was Ben. Michael was Mike. Jeffrey was Jeff. Niah was Nuke. Lawrence was Larry. William was Billy. And nobody cared.
Rule 6A-1.0955 changes that.
Teachers and parents alike were surprised, and many annoyed, with the seemingly last-minute email notifications and waivers that were sent home regarding the new rule.
The state-mandated rule requires all students to be called by their government name. Parents are given the option to sign a waiver listing other names that their child is allowed to be called.
While the new rule applies to all students, many educators, parents and students alike believe that the rule is an extension of Governor DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” agenda and is crafted in such a way to target trans kids – especially trans kids who have parents who don’t know or aren’t affirming of their identity.
The state school board, which mandated the rule, is not elected, but rather appointed by the governor.
“We know that like 70 percent of children who come out as trans or non-binary have issues in their home life afterwards,” said former Polk County Public Schools educator Anita Carson from Equality Florida. “It’s always important that they have support from a trusted adult to help relieve mental health issues or suicidal ideation…and help them relieve thoughts that they don’t really have a place that they fit in the world. Because trans and non-binary kids in general don’t have mental health issues more so than any other person, except how they are treated in their community.”
School is tough enough, especially for kids who are different, and this rule adds an unnecessary added layer.
“Trans kids are often ostracized by adults and students alike,” Carson said. “When we see how they are treated well in their community, we see better mental health outcomes. Realistically, that’s true for everyone.”
So much is happening and changing for students during their teen years. Schools should be safe spaces.
“It’s very frustrating and Polk County definitely is not progressive, but I thought we were a step beyond this,” said Haines City parent Ben Johnson. “At this point, DeSantis has made it illegal to give health care to trans kids and adults. It’s a felony to provide gender change assistance and to provide mental health care. That’s the exact wrong thing you need to be doing…The kids definitely need help and guidance. I can’t imagine that they are going through an easy time. The last thing they need to be cut off from is health care. If anything, the school is a place where they can be free.”
As a student who was struggling with my own identity during high school, I can strongly relate to Carson and Johnson’s sentiments. I knew that my coach, Robin Wagman, was a safe space for me, and I confided in her regularly on topics that I couldn’t discuss with other adults. She was a godsend to me at a time when I needed it most. Don’t get me wrong – I have amazing parents – but I needed that additional adult safe space.
“I don’t understand it,” Johnson said. “I immediately filed off a reaction back to the school board and I will continue to do it, to the school board, the state, anything I can do…It’s like a state-sponsored hate crime. I just don’t know any other way to describe it.”
My son has a good friend who is trans. He explained to me that for many trans people, being called by their government name is “dead-naming” and is often hurtful to the individual who no longer identifies or sees themselves that way. It reinforces that others don’t see them, or accept them, in the way they see their true selves.
At the end of the day, I agree with Ben – it has the potential to be state-sponsored hate.
It’s a stupid rule. It’s not needed. No good can come out of it, but it holds potential for unnecessary harm.
Let’s use a little bit of common sense and a little bit of love for our neighbors. Let’s call people by whatever name they want to be called because it’s important to them and inconsequential for us. Let’s replace hate with love, and judgement with understanding.