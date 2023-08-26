The Polk County Commisssion wants you to know as little as possible about their actions.
The county commissioners are voting September 5to take their legally required notices to the public and to bury them on some random page on the county’s website.
Want to know if a big, new development on your street is up for a rezoning hearing? The county commissioners want to bury that from view.
Right now, the county places those kinds of notices with printed newspapers. Those printed notices also go to the newspaper’s website and the statewide public notices site. County commissioners claim they want to make public notices essentially private, because public notices are costing county taxpayers $45,000 out of a multi-billion-dollar county budget.
Does anyone believe, with all the money the county is spending, that it is about saving $45,000? Or is it about limiting the public’s knowledge of just what their elected officials are up to?
When it was pointed out to the commissioners that half of the county’s cost of public notices was not paid by the taxpayers, but by those developers rezoning property, it didn’t matter. Soon, rather than get maximum publicity for these major impacts to your neighborhood, the county commission will hide those on an obscure page of their website. Why?
We know their impending decision is about hiding information from you under the guise of saving money. The county has a bid from this newspaper to provide the county a public notices website at no charge, plus run the public notices in the digital paper, plus post the notices to the statewide website, plus develop and promote an email list where citizens can pick and choose which kinds of public notices they would like – at no charge. We would email you new developments within two miles of your house if you chose. We would email you school district public notices if you were interested. We would email you delinquent property up for auction for investors to keep abreast of.
Our bid is at no charge because the cost to publish digitally is so small and we already have so much other public notice business with software tools already in place.
On the other hand, there is a cost to the county to build and maintain a website, plus have a notary provide affidavits for all the notices. Why would the county commissioners choose to spend more of your tax dollars in order to give the public less access to public notices?
The public notice law requires that if a county wants to publish notices only on its website, they must do so cheaper than the newspaper. Our quote is cheaper than the county. The county has received an outside legal opinion that what they are doing violates the state law, but your elected officials are prepared to vote in favor of hiding public information on their website anyway.
We know this is about limiting your right to know what the Polk Commissioners are doing. If the county creates its own website for public notices, it is required to put in the U.S. Mail all public notices to anyone residents who wish to receive them that way. If just 1,000 households in this large county sign up for public notices to be mailed to them, it will cost the county three times what they are currently paying to use newspapers.
In a public meeting, one commissioner asked the county attorney what can be done about that. The county attorney, who is paid for by county tax dollars, said he would just automatically remove any residents from the mail list if they did not take the time and effort to sign up again each and every 12 months. Many of your commissioners applauded that idea, banking on the hope that you will forget or not be motivated enough to renew.
Legal notices have been published in newspapers for decades because they are third-party sources of public record which provide independent verification that all aspects of any required notices have been met. If the Polk County Commission insists on assuming full oversight of legal notice process on its own website, how will any of you know all the requirements have been followed?
This exact same move was entertained by commissioners in Citrus County a few months ago, but after members of the public raised the same questions about transparency and liability, the board reversed course and halted the action.
Write to the county commissioners and let them know you want to know as much as possible about their actions, not as little as possible. You may also show up on September 5 to voice your opinion before they vote. They don’t believe you care, but you can demonstrate you do.