If there’s anything that has popped out to me during this month of June that is now winding to an end, it’s that we are an increasingly diverse population.
And that’s a good thing.
Even better, I believe, is that during June, both Four Corners municipalities – Davenport and Haines City – issued proclamations not just acknowledging, but celebrating, some of that diversity.
The first was during the Haines City commission meeting on June 1, when it issued a proclamation declaring June 19, 2023 as Juneteenth Freedom Day in Haines City.
The proclamation read in part, “Whereas, for 158 years, Juneteenth Day continues to be the most recognized African-American holiday observance in the United States…Juneteenth National Freedom Day commemorates the survival, due to God-given strength and determination, of African-Americans…Juneteenth commemorates the day freedom was proclaimed to all enslaved in the South…more than two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln…”
Haines City followed the proclamation by supporting and participating in multiple Juneteenth events in Haines City organized by community members.
Likewise, during the June 5 commission meeting in Davenport, commissioners issued a similar Juneteenth proclamation as well.
Davenport also supported and participated in the Juneteenth celebration held at Jamestown Park by the Jamestown Concerned Citizens group.
Also during that June 5 commission meeting, Davenport issued a proclamation regarding LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Haines City followed with a similar LGBT+ Pride Month proclamation at its June 15 commission meeting.
The proclamation read in part, “Whereas, Haines City, Florida, is part of a global community in which people of diverse cultures, races, creeds, genders and sexual identities must work together toward peace and understanding; and whereas, the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) residents, students, city employees and business owners within Haines City contribute to this vibrant, innovative, culturally-inclusive, world-class community and to its diversity…now, therefore, I, H.L. Roy Tyler, Mayor of the City of Haines City, do hereby proclaim June 2023 as LGBT+ Pride Month in Haines City, Florida, in honor of freedom from prejudice and bias in any form, and in recognition and praise of those members of our community who constantly fight the battle for equal treatment for all citizens regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, race, color, creed, ethnic origin or religion.”
These are but two of the many diverse groups that make up our communities as whole. As we celebrate our differences, we can also begin to see the many things that we have in common.
There is more that unites us than divides us. And at the end of the day, love, kindness and compassion will always be stronger than hate and bigotry.
I commend both cities for their proclamations and support and applaud the many residents who not only participated in the events, but that embrace our spirit of diversity and kindness to one another every day.
Matthew, Chapter 22, verses 37 to 39, commands those of us who are believers as such – “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Not just the neighbor that looks like us, or loves like us, or worships like us.
Likewise, in both Luke, Chapter 6 and Matthew, Chapter 7, Christians are charged to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Again, acknowledge your differences, celebrate your diversity and move forward in acceptance and kindness.
Franklin Thomas, former CEO of the Ford Foundation, once said, “One day our descendants will think it incredible that we paid so much attention to things like the amount of melanin in our skin or the shape of our eyes or our gender instead of the unique identities of each of us as complex human beings.”
Renowned physicist Albert Einstein once remarked, “Before God, we are all equally wise, and equally foolish.”
Tony Prophet, the Chief Equality Officer at Salesforce, recently said, “Inequality, in all its forms – gender, LGBTQ, racial, or otherwise – is an issue that every company must address for its own benefit and to create a better world. We believe businesses need to focus on closing the equality gap with the same energy put into creating new products and markets.”
Scottish writer Frances Wright penned, “Equality is the soul of liberty; there is, in fact, no liberty without it.”
There’s an old Islamic proverb that states, “A lot of different flowers make a bouquet.”
And what a wonderful bouquet the flowers in Four Corners create.
Have a comment about something happening in Four Corners? I’d love to hear from you. Email me at dfellows-coffey@d-r.media.