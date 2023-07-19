Our front page story this week is getting to know Haines City High School’s new head hornet in charge, Principal Brad Tarver.
Tarver comes in to the position with a perspective that few, if any, before him have had.
The new principal didn’t become a Hornet the day he accepted his new position, but rather, the day he first stepped on campus as a student years ago.
Tarver already bleeds green and white. He understands what it means to be a Hornet.
If you’re not a Hornet, that may not make much sense. But if you roamed the halls of Haines City High School throughout the decades of the school’s history, whether on Ledwith Avenue, Grace Avenue, or now Hornet Drive, you understand.
Hornet pride runs deep. Hornets stick together. And our community of former Hornets support the current classes of Hornets because they understand the challenges they face.
I spent my years in green and white in the early 90s. I participated in sports and various academic competitions. It never mattered where or in what manner we competed. Even when we won, if you were representing Haines City, you were disrespected before you even stepped off the bus.
We had to fight for respect, win on the field, and block out the derogatory chatter.
We were proud to be Hornets, and we knew what that meant, even when outsiders didn’t.
It never mattered if our sports teams were great or awful, the alumni still showed up in support. Signs from local businesses, especially those owned by Hornet alumni, lined the courts and fields of play.
That’s gotten lost somehow over the past several years. It’s time we get back to that.
Tarver said that he “will continue the vision of ‘All Hornets stick together’ and expand that from the school to the community.”
That makes my inner Hornet smile.
Let’s help Tarver in that effort. Let’s support our kids and the new generation of Hornet classmates.
Former Hornets, let’s help them hold their heads high with Hornet pride and take the sting out of anyone who might try to be detractors.
I leave you with these parting words – and given that it’s been nearly 30 years since I’ve last read them, forgive me if I get a few words wrong here or there…
“Hail Haines City High School, Hail green and white. Our Hornet flag will wave on high tonight. Here’s good luck to you team, here’s to what you’ve done. And here’s to the glory that you, Hornets, have won.”
Go Hornets! Thank you, Principal Tarver, for leading the new Hornet charge!