Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.