The Orlando City Soccer Club is heading back to its home market, but memories of their lengthy “bubble” stay at Walt Disney World Resort and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex should stick with the Lions for a while.
The successful MLS is Back Tournament nearly produced a storybook ending for the Lions, who served as de facto hosts of the 24-team event that marked Major League Soccer’s return to competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New manager Oscar Pareja helped guide Orlando City SC to an impressive runner-up showing – as a result of a 2-1 setback to the Portland Timbers in the Aug. 11 final – that included the top spot in Group A and decisions over the Montreal Impact (1-0), LAFC (5-4 on penalty kicks) and Minnesota United (3-1) during the knockout stage.
The championship match also represented Orlando City’s first MLS-era finals appearance.
“We know we are a team who needs to improve a little bit more,” Orlando City’s Nani said after the final. “But, at this moment, I’m so happy to be on this team, with this coach, with this staff. Because we showed [that] we took these months to improve, and we did it.
“It was difficult times for us to be here – far from the family – but we wanted to be here from day one,” he continued. “We wanted to compete and we showed everyone our passion from the soccer, and our passion [brought] us to the final and make everyone dream about winning a trophy. Unlucky we didn’t get that one, but everyone saw what we did and everyone saw our quality of football.”
MLS is Back was widely considered a success for upholding the notion that sports could be played safely within a virus-free environment during the pandemic. Novel coronavirus outbreaks pushed FC Dallas and Nashville SC out of the tournament before it started on July 8, but MLS Commissioner Don Garber saw the plan through.
“After the challenges in the beginning, we’ve had almost 35,000 tests and we’ve had only two positives,” Garber said at halftime of the Orlando City-Portland televised finale. “It’s a proud moment for all of us. I’m proud of our players and the seriousness that they took to the protocols. I’m proud of our staff. We’ve had people that were in this bubble for four, five and six weeks, and I’m really proud of the relationship we have with Disney.”
Orlando City had seven players nominated for MLS is Back Tournament awards and that included Mauricio Pereyra, who netted the Lions’ goal against Portland. Pereyra won possession of a ball sent in front of the goal by Nani (who topped the fan votes for Player of the Tournament and finished second to Portland’s Sebastian Blanco in the total voting) and converted a close-in chance to tie the score in the 39th minute.
The Timbers capitalized on a pair of set pieces - one in each half – to earn a place in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. Larrys Mabiala headed in a free kick off the foot of Diego Valeri in the 27th minute, while Dario Zuparic tapped in the game-winning goal in the 66th minute off a Valeri corner kick with assists going to Jeremy Ebobisse and Eryk Williamson.
Next up for Orlando City is a visit to Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for a regular-season matchup with host Inter Miami CF on Saturday, Aug. 22. It is part of the opening phase of the Lions’ continuation of play schedule, which will run through Sept. 12 and feature two matches apiece against Inter Miami CF, Atlanta United and expansion squad Nashville SC.
The Lions are home to Nashville SC on Wednesday, Aug. 26, marking their first match at purple-clad Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando since Feb. 29.