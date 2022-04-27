Residents along the Osceola-Polk County line at the Interstate 4 corridor now have a sparkling new emergency room.
Prompted by Central Florida’s mass population growth, Orlando Health ER cut the ribbon to the state-of-the-art facility built at Reunion Village in Davenport, Tuesday, April 26, with an eye on a target opening of May 2.
And that, according to Brian Wetzel, president of Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital, is good news.
“We don’t have to look beyond our hospital lobbies to see how the population growth in our region is increasing the demand for emergency medical services,” said Wetzel. “Facilities like this new emergency room are an integral part of our healthcare system and serve a vital role in allowing us to extend access to Orlando Health’s high-quality level of care.”
Attended by area city and county dignitaries, those who assisted the project, and Orlando Health directors, as well as members of the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce, the festivities were marked with much anticipation of the private tour of the facility.
Lana Stripling, executive director of the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce, noted the new Orlando Health ER was “much needed,” attributing it to “great growth.”
“We are excited they are here,” she said.
Osceola County Commissioner Peggy Choudry echoed Stripling’s.
“As you guys can see, there is a tremendous growth going on here, which brings also tremendous traffic,” she said.
The commissioner said that as more apartments and homes are built, healthcare needs likewise increase.
Even first responders were thrilled, as was the case with Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS Division Chief Ivan Mustafa, who noted that just ten months ago, the lengthy transport to Celebration’s emergency room put units out of service until the call was complete.
“This will really be an asset,” he said.
The Orlando Health Emergency Room – Reunion Village will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and fully staffed by board-certified emergency room physicians, registered nurses and other clinicians.
The 12,000 square-foot facility planted along the I-4 corridor at 8011 Osceola Polk Line Road in Davenport is the seventh freestanding emergency room Orlando Health has opened since 2018.
Emergency care for serious injuries or life-threatening conditions will be available.
Featuring 11 treatment rooms, including a resuscitation room, the ER offers imaging services such as ultrasound, X-ray, and CT scan, and an on-site laboratory for testing and results.
Orlando Health’s Chief Quality Officer, physician Dr. Satya Mukkera said he workedas an ICU physician and notes when he sees freestanding emergency rooms opening, it gives him a lot of comfort and confidence “because timely care is really paramount in this day and age.”
President and CEO of Orlando Health David Strong, noted the facility was another example of Orlando Health “enhancing access” to quality ER care.
“It will allow Orlando Health to better care not only for the residents of Osceola and Polk County, but also the multitude of visitors that come,” he said. “Our team believes that this site will see about 13,000 patients the first year. We also believe that this region will grow over the next five years about 8 percent.”
In some cases, patients will require a level of care that is more than can be offered at an emergency department, Wetzel noted.
“There’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach to emergency medicine,” said Wetzel. “While it is imperative that we provide our clinical staff here at Reunion Village access to the tools and technology they’ll need to treat a multitude of emergency situations, there is no doubt that some patients will require, once assessed by our clinical team here, a level of care beyond what can be found within an emergency department. That factored in heavily to the way we designed this free-standing emergency department facility.”
Wetzel noted patients who are found to need additional care that cannot be managed entirely within an emergency department setting will have access to Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital, Orlando Health’s newest hospital that is a short transfer drive from Reunion.
An oversized ambulance bay allows the facility to accommodate multiple EMS units simultaneously and a helipad is located on-campus to allow for flight transfers to any one of Orlando Health’s in-patient, acute care hospitals.
To learn more about Orlando Health, visit http://www.orlandohealth.com or follow Orlando Health on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @orlandohealth.
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or 863-605-6535.