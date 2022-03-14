An Orlando man was killed in a Polk County crash on Monday after his vehicle hit a tractor trailer.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 44-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2021 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. Highway 27, approaching RWS Ranch Road.
A 2018 Kentworth tractor trailer, driven by a 47-year-old Colorado man, was traveling eastbound on RWS Ranch Road and in the process of turning left onto U.S. 27. The tractor trailer drove into the path of the Toyota, which struck the left side of the trailer, the report stated. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.