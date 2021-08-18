Osceola County is filling a void of land for parks, recreation and conservation in the Four Corners area with plans to utilize technology to engage and inspire those who visit what will be the first park on the county’s westside.
The county recently closed on the acquisition of nearly 40 acres at the southeast corner of Westside Boulevard and Funie Steed Road from the Quina family, which agreed to a $2.9 million purchase price over its top appraised value of $4.5 million in order to ensure that it was a park to be enjoyed by future generations as a “smart park.”
“The Quina family (which counts five generations in Osceola County) is thrilled that this unspoiled piece of “old Florida" will be preserved as a community park,” said siblings Frank and Kathryn Quina. “We are grateful that our grandmother Miriam Miller, daughter of early ranchers Rull and Nettie Simmons Bass, and our parents, Herbert and Charlotte Quina, resisted opportunities for development so that it can be enjoyed in its natural state. We are looking forward to working with Osceola County to provide a “smart” window into the area's history and natural resources for generations to come!”
When it opens in two to three years, it will be the first county park and conservation setting utilizing technology to share and educate its visitors about the beautiful natural resources that abound there. In creating a “smart park,” officials will look at things such as users learning about, and registering for, park events and activities from smartphone apps or interactive displays. While on the trail, visitors will be able to use a QR code to orient themselves and learn about the natural features of the community park.
“Creating new spaces where residents can experience the unique qualities of Osceola County’s outdoors is important and I’m thrilled that we will have this special asset in District 1,” said County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry, whose district includes the property. “We’re going to look at ways to ensure this park is an archetype for the way people and technology interact.”
Officials noted that a public review process will begin once a conceptual plan has been created in the Fall.
Along with trails, an observation deck, an observation tower playground and two picnic pavilions, other possibilities include a web cam to observe wildlife at a pond and a boardwalk for exploring a small wetland.
With rolling topography, two natural ponds, old growth oak hammocks, it is a unique urban find that contributes to green space, tree canopy, enhanced walkability and a healthy, family oriented recreational experience in this area.
The Quinas remember the way their grandmother loved to walk the property, sharing her wisdom about plants and animals -while telling stories of growing up in Kissimmee at the turn of the last century.
As part of the northern terminus of the Lake Wales Ridge – a sand ridge running for about 150 miles south to north in Central Florida, the habitat is rare for Osceola County. The ridge touches the westernmost portions of the county. Clearly viewable from satellite, its white sands can consist of a variety of habitats from low and wet bayheads to high, dry and isolated sandhills where plants and animals have developed unique ways to deal with the unique environment. The ridge is most famous for its scrub habitat, something that is vanishing as development overtakes citrus groves and other uses that once dominated the topography of the area.