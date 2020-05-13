All Osceola County library branches that were not reopened last week are scheduled to open on Friday, May 15.
If residents plan on visiting the libraries, library staff ask that they please be aware of the following requirements as we work to insure a safe environment for library users and staff:
- Face coverings for everyone over the age of 2 years old must be worn while in the libraries. The library will not provide masks for customers.
- Each person may bring in one bag, which can be no larger than a regular backpack.
- Library collections will not be open for browsing – citizens can find materials in the online catalog and request that staff retrieve the resource for them.
- Children’s areas will remain closed to the public.
- Seating will be limited to 25 percent of the normal seating capacity. Due to the limited capacity, library visitors will be asked to complete their business within a two hour period so that others may enter the facility. After two hours, guests may be asked to leave the library.
For more information on reopening of libraries, please contact Osceola County Human Services at 407-742-8400.