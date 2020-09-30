For the 11th consecutive year, the millage rate for Osceola County residents remains unchanged, as Osceola County Commissioners approved a $1.6 billion FY 2021 budget Sept. 21 that provides necessary services to the citizens with a continued focus on transportation, housing services and public safety.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges for how we allocate funds for essential projects and to meet the needs of our residents,” said Osceola Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer. “We must always weigh available resources against our responsibilities to exercise fiscally prudent decisions. We continue to focus on transportation and public safety, while using CARES Act funding to assist the many residents and businesses effected by the Coronavirus.
“I’m proud of the work from our staff and the Board to once again strike an equitable operational balance for our residents.”
Two of the biggest impacts to the FY21 Budget are the inclusion of the Transportation Improvement Construction Bonds ($198.5 million) and the CARES Act funding ($66.7 million).
In addition, the Osceola Sheriff’s Office has reduced its budget by $5.17 million as outgoing Sheriff Russ Gibson worked with the County Manager on the reductions. A new Sheriff will take over after November’s elections and the current budget will still allow the new chief law enforcement officer to have flexibility in his operations, officials said. The County Commission has no line item, or operational, authority over the Sheriff’s Office budget and only is responsible for approving a requested total.
Osceola County fights food insecurity, increases available grant dollars
Osceola County Commissioners released approximately $90,000 earlier this month to continue to fight food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since April, the board has committed more than $12 million in CDBG and CARES Act funds to help 950 households — and the number increases daily.
The Board of County Commissioners previously allocated $140,000 from its Federal CARES Act funds to fight food insecurity. Combined with other funds, about $228,000 has been used for this purpose as many residents recovering from the financial impacts of this ongoing crisis have increased the demand on local food pantries.
“Osceola County is committed to taking steps to raise awareness about the need to combat hunger in our community and to help provide additional resources that residents need,” said Osceola Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer. “These funds make sure that our vital community non-profits are able to serve our residents during this time of incredible demand.”
Recently, $47,700 was issued to 15 food pantries for food to support an additional 9 to 12 weeks of service. Another $40,000 was earmarked so that seven pantries could obtain refrigerators and freezers to support their efforts.