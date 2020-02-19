OSCEOLA COUNTY — Got questions about what is going on with road construction in Osceola County and how it will impact your daily commute?
Well, there’s now a website for that.
As part of a $210 million road-building effort the county is undertaking, it has also unveiled its Osceola Roads website — www.osceola.org/osceola-roads — to help residents stay informed.
The website offers plenty of maps to illustrate the various projects that are ongoing, as well as details on what exactly is being done and contact information for officials associated with the program. There are also news updates, a frequently asked questions portion and information on upcoming meetings and presentations related to the work.
The project itself is quite an undertaking.
According to county documents, Osceola County plans to use the approximately $210 million, from leveraging Osceola Parkway’s refinancing, to fund one of the largest investments in road improvements in its history.
Five priority roads were identified, including but not limited to: Simpson Road, Boggy Creek Road, Bill Beck Boulevard, Poinciana Boulevard and Partin Settlement Road. The roads were prioritized based on a number of factors, including traffic congestion, the number of accidents and a connection to Osceola Parkway.
“The funds generated by the refinancing will power a wave of road projects that would not have been otherwise possible in the next five years,” said Osceola Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer. “By thinking outside of the box, we are able to get these projects moving in order to offer some relief to our residents. In the meantime, the web portal highlights these projects as well as the ones we are working on with our many transportation partners, including CFX, the Florida Department of Transportation, SunRail and LYNX.”
The road improvement projects are expected to be completed by 2025.