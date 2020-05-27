To boost consumer confidence amid the COVID-19 health crisis, the Osceola Back 2 Work Taskforce launched the “We’ve Opened Safely” campaign on Wednesday, May 20.
Because public and employee safety is of utmost importance under Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan,” Osceola County, in collaboration with the cities of St. Cloud and Kissimmee, the St. Cloud and Kissimmee/Osceola Chambers of Commerce and other partners, unveiled this campaign to ensure Osceola reopens at its best.
Businesses can find more information by visiting www.weveopenedsafely.com, which launched May 20.
By agreeing to a checklist of safety measures, the companies can display a poster highlighting their efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The site will list participating companies and use social media hashtags #opensafelyOSC and #staylocalosceola.
"We are pleased that (Osceola) Cunty, cities and the local Chambers of Commerce are working together with our small business community to offer the support they need to reopen while providing a boost to consumer confidence,” said Osceola Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer. “This initiative and the efforts of the “Back 2 Work” taskforce are a tangible display of our community’s resilience and determination to begin the process that heals our community from the psychological and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The “We’ve Opened Safely” initiative is self-administered, and it does not constitute a certification or authorization by any listed party or any state or federal regulator.
State OKs Osceola’s vacation rental home plan
The State of Florida approved Osceola County’s plan to reopen its vital vacation rental home industry last week.
Osceola County staff sent Gov. Ron DeSantis their plan the week prior and State Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DPBR) Secretary Halsey Beshears gave the okay via e-mail shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
“We appreciate the quick review of our plan and the state’s realization that the vacation rental home sector is a massive part of our economy,” said Osceola County Chairwoman Viviana Janer. “We know that this action will have a ripple effect in our community as there are so many small businesses that support the vacation rental market – from housekeepers, to lawn and pool maintenance workers, to security staff and caterers, to property managers and companies that handle the numerous details that surround a successful vacation.”
Osceola County had asked for the move after the rollout of Phase 1 of the Governor’s “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery.” The full Phase 1 of the plan began last week, and the executive order (20-123) allowed vacation rental homes to open with a county’s plan submitted to and approved by DPBR.
In Osceola County alone, there are 30,000 licensed vacation home rentals that represent half of the county’s $60 million tourism development tax dollars, with many operated by management companies seeking to avoid permanent closure.
Osceola County staff previously estimated that vacation home rentals have a $2 billion impact on Osceola County’s economy.
Highlights of Osceola County’s plan for vacation rentals can be found at osceola.org.