NORFOLK, Va.- A 2016 Osceola High School graduate and Kissimmee native returned home August 9, marking the end of a seven-month deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).
Since departing its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia in January 2020 for the ship’s Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), the aircraft carrier remained underway and deployed to the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Elexis Bodre is a culinary specialist aboard the carrier. As a culinary specialist, Bodre is responsible for being a cook but also orders food for the galley on a daily basis.
“My favorite part about my job on the ship is that I get to meet a lot of people,” said Bodre.