Kids Academy Learning Center USA Program Director Iris Padilla was the guest speaker on Thursday (March 23) at the Haines City Historical Museum’s monthly meeting.
Padilla, along with her business partners Marisa Cieri Alcala and Abraham Alcala, own and operate three Kids Academy Learning Center locations and are set to open a fourth location in the coming months.
“When I started my first business here in Haines City years ago, I had no idea of the magnitude of people and community that I would reach,” Padilla said. “Haines City was a special fit for me. I saw a need in the community and wanted to provide it.”
Padilla detailed her journey for those in attendance.
She grew up near the Venezuelan coastline in South America. When she was 16, she decided to follow the path set by her older brothers and came to the United States. Her brothers were engineering students at the University of Central Florida.
Padilla thought that she wanted to be an engineer as well.
When she became a mother, however, Padilla quickly knew that doing something with children was what was most important to her.
“After working in a large facility for 20 years as a director, I decided that I wanted to open up my own facility,” Padilla said. “The first step on that journey was to obtain a building. The building was not big at all, but I was confident that it could make a big impact and it did.”
That first location was the one on Wood Avenue.
“It had character with its seven classrooms and three bathrooms,” said Padilla. “I started preparing the building in April 2012 and by May we were ready to open.”
That’s when Padilla’s love of Haines City really started to take root.
“Once we were established in Haines City, I began partnering with the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce, the City of Haines City and the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County,” Padilla said. “I am so glad that they all saw the impact that I wanted to bring to the children of Haines City and supported me in my efforts to do just that. I wanted to provide childcare that was top-notch to all children.”
It was the start of many things to come.
“We turned a page that first year and haven’t looked back since,” said Padilla.
Padilla soon formed a partnership with the Alcala’s, and the locations on Lily Avenue and Grace Avenue soon followed.
“This was something we wanted but never imagined we could do so soon,” Padilla said. “We just felt that there was a need to provide safe, respectful and high-rated childcare for every family.”
The trio are now preparing to open their fourth location.
Unlike the others, the new center will concentrate on children with special needs.
“We think every child deserves an equal opportunity and we want to be the one that provides it,” said Padilla.
The Lily Avenue location is the largest of the four facilities and employs 48 teachers for its 310 students.
“Y’all have made a big financial investment in Haines City,” Haines City Historical Museum President Frances Vandiver said.
Padilla has made an even greater emotional one.
“I think it’s great that you can tell that you love Haines City, and we love you,” said Haines City Historical Museum Treasurer Nell Judy Johnson.