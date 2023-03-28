Today

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.