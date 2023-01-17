Headline: Padilla expands Kids Academy group
By Lisa Fellows-Coffey
Editor
An image stayed with children’s educator Iris Padilla for years.
That picture that was permanently stuck in Padilla’s mind drove her to create four successful Kids Academy Learning Centers in Polk County.
Each brightly-colored daycare/preschool facility (three in Haines City and one in Eagle Lake) is at capacity and has a waiting list which comprises more than 70 babies to children aged 5.
The centers employ more than 100 caretakers who must go through training and pass annual tests.
City commissioners, police officers and first responders wander in the academies to pick up children and grandchildren.
Upon arrival, parents don’t say “Hello Mrs. Padilla.” Padilla is Iris to everyone.
“We leave our titles outside,” Padilla said. “Everything stays outside. Even the titles.”
The schools are Padilla’s “babies.”
“This is my life,” said Padilla.
She calls her business partners, Marisa Cieri Alcala and Abraham Alcala, family.
“We are just one happy family,” Padilla said as Alcala nodded his head in approval.
The trio even spends holidays together.
“We do everything with love,” said Alcala.
Padilla knows family and togetherness.
She is one of eight children. Yet she stands out.
Her enthusiasm, calm nature and spirit draws others in.
One might say Padilla has several families.
She is involved all over Haines City. She often is seen with Vice Mayor Jayne Hall.
She’s a frequent visitor of Haines City Commission meetings and Northeast Polk Chamber functions.
“Iris knows so many people,” Hall said. “I get a big kick out of it. We’ll go into a restaurant and kids will come up and hug her. I’m glad we have her in our community. She’s one of a kind.”
Under the direction of Padilla and the Alcalas, the centers’ collective staff of more than 100 teachers and caretakers have taught more than 500 area children.
Each child graduates from the centers with the ability to speak both English and Spanish thanks to the bilingual staff.
The centers participate in Florida’s Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) and receive assistance from the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County.
“Without them we cannot function,” said Padilla, the most outgoing member of the academy management trio. “They are very strict. They give us grants. The Coalition is my right hand.”
Padilla’s efforts recently earned the attention of Congressman Darren Soto.
Soto presented Padilla with a commendation on September 28, 2022. The leather-bound binder with a certificate declared Padilla “a distinguished leader in Central Florida for Hispanic Heritage Month.”
It mentioned her passion for education and serving her community – which includes the Kiwanis Club, Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce, Council for Professional Recognition and Latin Business Expo.
“It was so beautiful that day,” Padilla said. “I thanked everyone. They said so many beautiful things about me. They made me cry. I felt special.”
The special educator has a dream to make others feel special as well and is making her dream a reality.
Her dream came from an emotional moment of time stuck with Padilla.
When her son Alvaro, was still a toddler, Padilla picked up his friend at school. The friend was “special” Padilla said. He had a disability.
She was touched by his plight and that of others like him.
“I felt so bad for those kids,” Padilla said. “They wanted to say something, but they couldn’t. When they go to kindergarten they are labeled. It will follow them for life. It’s not fair. And for some of them, the parents are in denial.”
Because of the images of her son’s special friend, Padilla plans to open a school for children with disabilities on Maple St. in Haines City within the next few months.
“It’s going to be out of this world,” she said. “The children and parents are going to be so happy.”
Dr. Marc Hutek, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County, is well aware of Padilla and her academies.
“We support the children in the community and she is a very big player,” Hutek said. “We tend to find the programs she’s started over the years tend to do very well. She’s certainly made a name for herself as somebody who is very capable of running a good business.”
In a twist of irony, Padilla’s husband didn’t want their daughter to go to school as a toddler.
Padilla, then a married mother of two, was busy earning her degree in engineering and wanted to send her daughter, Alexandria, to school.
“He wanted me to stay home,” Padilla said of her husband’s wishes.
Padilla took Alexandria to day care. She told her husband Alexandria would only go when she wanted to. Soon Alexandria was playing and napping at the school.
“I thought I was going to get in trouble,” Padilla said.
Padilla couldn’t just hang out at the school. She was helping without pay. The director noticed her ambition and gave Padilla things to do.
“I kind of liked it,” Padilla said.
She served as a teacher for a month. Then she was lead teacher.
Over time she earned her bachelor's degree, along with a Masters in early childhood education, psychology and special education.
She used her degrees to serve as the school director of the La Petite Academy in Seminole Academy for 25 years.
Then she moved to Polk County where she encountered area children like Knowledge Johnson, 3, and Essence Johnson, 7.
Essence has been at the school since she was a year and a half old.
“It’s a warm and welcoming environment,” said their mother, Andramia Jackson. “The prices are affordable, and the hours of operation were convenient for me. And clean, very clean. As a mother, you want your children to be comfortable. You want to have peace of mind while you are working. I’ve recommended this place before.”