The city of Davenport has hired Steve Parker to be the new Davenport Police Department chief.
Davenport City Manager Kelly Callihan announced the hire on Aug. 29.
Parker will begin his new role on Sept. 26.
Davenport Police Lt. William Schrader has led the department during the interim search after the departure of former chief Larry Holden.
“I’m excited about this new challenge and thankful to have been given the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Davenport Police Department,” said Parker. “I’m so thankful to Sheriff Judd and my colleagues at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for providing me with the top notch training and experience that prepared me to take on this new role. I’m looking forward to working with City Manager Kelly Callihan, Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson, and each commissioner to keep Davenport a safe and thriving community.”
Parker comes to Davenport with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in Polk County.
Parker currently manages the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Echo Platoon in the Southeast District, which includes 49 multi-level sworn and civilian members.
“I am so pleased that Lieutenant Steve Parker has been chosen as the new Police Chief of Davenport,” PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He has spent his entire life as a public servant, first in the United States Air Force, and then in law enforcement. Steve has had an outstanding career here at the Sheriff’s Office working in a variety of roles, including patrol, homicide investigations, supervising school resource operations, and policing in a small town environment.”
Echo Platoon includes deputies and supervisors from Frostproof, Eagle Lake and Dundee, as well as detectives assigned to the General Crimes Unit and the Crime Suppression Unit.
“Steve is a solid guy,” said Haines City City Manager Jim Elensky, who also served with the Sheriff’s Office prior to his tenure as the former police chief in Haines City. “He is a true professional.”
Parker is a lifelong resident of Polk County.
He graduated from Fort Meade High School before enlisting in the United States Air Force.
Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and began his career in law enforcement in 1986 with the Bartow Police Department.
Parker later joined the Fort Meade Police Department, where he remained with the agency until the department merged with the Sheriff’s Office.
He began his tenure with Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy as he began his climb up the ranks.
Parker was selected as a homicide detective in 2009.
He was promoted to sergeant by Sheriff Grady Judd in 2013 and was assigned with overseeing the law enforcement operations within Frostproof.
Parker was promoted to lieutenant in 2016 and then served as a patrol platoon commander in the Safe Schools Division for four years.
Parker and his colleagues oversaw campus security for every public school in Polk County.
“He came highly recommended from the Sheriff’s Department,” Davenport Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson said. “I think the hire is in line with the city manager’s practice of hiring the top people. I am looking forward to working with him (Parker) as the mayor. It looks like Kelly (Callihan) may have done it right again.”
Parker holds a masters of business administration/criminal justice administration degree from Southeastern University, as well as a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University.
He is also a graduate of Florida State University’s State of Florida Certified Public Manager program.
Most recently, Parker graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command, 502nd Class, at Northwestern University in 2021.
“I like a chief that leads from the front,” said Robinson, also a former Davenport police chief himself. “Leadership is by example. From the little I’ve heard about this man, he’s a leader.”
Parker and his wife, Donna, have been married for 39 years and have four children.