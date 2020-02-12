Health care providers would be required to inform patients about medically essential electric service programs, under a proposal unanimously approved by the House Commerce Committee on Feb. 6.
The measure (HB 773) would mandate licensed physicians, physician assistants and advanced registered nurse practitioners to advise patients who are dependent on electricity to survive about the programs and to provide patients with a copy of the law. Upon the request of the patient, the primary care provider would be required to use a certification form approved by the patient’s electric utility and must document the certification on the patient’s medical record. Certifications are valid for five years.
The measure, sponsored by Dade City Republican Randall Maggard, is ready for a vote by the full House, but does not have a Senate companion.
Under Florida law, investor-owned utilities — Florida Power & Light Company, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Company, Gulf Power Company and Florida Public Utilities Company — are required to offer medically essential service programs. Those companies, according to a Florida Public Service Commission report, provide electricity to 75 percent of insured residential customers in the state.
The House bill would also expand current law to require municipal electric utilities and rural electric cooperatives to offer customers access to medically essential service programs.
News Service of Florida