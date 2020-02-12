Polk County Public Schools’ next hiring event for bus drivers and attendants is coming to the Winter Haven Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call (863) 534-7298.
On Jan. 27, the hiring event was expanded and PCPS staff will also be recruiting school nutrition and custodial employees.
Also, walk-in applicants are welcome to visit the PCPS Transportation office during regular business hours on weekdays. The office is located at 1430 State Road 60 E. in Bartow.
For more information about school nutrition positions, please contact Jenni Farrell at 863-647-4804 ext. 8.
For more information about custodial positions, please contact David LeBlanc at 863-632-3187.
You can browse and apply for school nutrition and custodial positions online at jobs.polk-fl.net.
Source: PolkSchoolsFL.com